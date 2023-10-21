The Iowa Bicycle Coalition has announced its new executive director, Luke Hoffman, a news release says.

He comes to the Iowa Bicycle Coalition from Iowa Rivers Revival, where he also served as executive director. Hiring Luke is part of a broader strategy for the Iowa Bicycle Coalition to refocus and revitalize their vision of ensuring safe and accessible bicycling for all Iowans, the release says.

Luke Hoffman (Iowa Bicycle Coalition)

“We are excited for Luke Hoffman’s inspiring strategic vision as new executive director and we strongly believe that he will help accomplish the goals cyclists have for a safer, more accessible cycling environment,” Board Chair Cory Scott said. “We also want to take this opportunity to thank our longtime outgoing Executive Director Mark (Wyatt) for his nearly 20 years of service to our mission and organization.”

Hoffman, who has been an avid cyclist in Iowa for many years, spoke on the importance of building public partnerships, empowering cyclists with the ability to make a direct impact on the public safety of our roadways, and creating new opportunities for access. In an announcement video released on social media, he said, “My vision for the Iowa Bicycle Coalition is that Iowa is known as the most bicycle-friendly state in the country for people of all backgrounds or abilities.”

“We can do that by advancing a policy landscape statewide that Iowa needs to develop connected communities, shared and safe roads and trails, abundant and accessible bike-to-school and work options, bicycle-friendly road planning, and world-class trail systems that attract and retain talent for our workforce.” Click here to learn more about the Iowa Bicycle Coalition’s programs and priorities.

The Iowa Bicycle Coalition plans to keep energetically advocating for better bicycle laws, bike infrastructure, bike trails, and bicycle-friendly community design, the release says. The coalition also supports bicycling as an economic benefit and tourism attraction to attract and retain talent through a coordinated strategic vision, growing the community of bicycling advocates statewide.