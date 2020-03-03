Iowa bill could let music students skip PE

Local music students are speaking out about a bill in the Iowa state legislature that could let them skip PE.

Parents would be able to ask the school if their kids could be excused from PE.

It would be up to the district to determine if participating in the show choir or marching band satisfies the physical education requirement.

If approved, students would have to use that extra time to take other academic courses that otherwise wouldn’t be available to them.

Sarah Decker, a student from Davenport West, says that students who could get this waiver wouldn’t be missing out on staying in good shape.

“You have to be able to go full out, all the time, straight arms, dance moves, and you have to keep going non stop,” Decker said. “You have to have endurance, you have to have like strength to do it. It’s hard to hold a pose there for a minute to three minutes.”

Ryan Riewerts, the vocal music director at Davenport North says that the training he has his students do to warm up before even taking the stage is also extra cardio.

“One of the things that my choir does is that we run and sing at the same time, so we’re doing that for 20 minutes at a time” Riewerts said. “Where they run and sing and then they come up and dance and sing as well. So it’s a cardio training that we’re using throughout the year that is one of the things that would be equal to what they’re doing in a class.”

Riewerts also says that the extra time put in by students–even in the summer–for show choir should put them on equal footing with athletics.

“We do camps, full days work on choreography, and throughout the year we do 3 1/2 to 5 hours a week of rehearsals that are intensive and athletic,” Riewerts said. “There’s a lot of movement, there’s a lot of dance and there’s a lot of singing.”