Iowa brings in $145,000 in tax revenue after $8.5 million placed during first month of legalized sports betting

Local News

by: Mario Rossi

The State of Iowa has brought in $145,914.53 in tax revenue following the first month of legalized sports betting, according to numbers released by the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission.

$8,576,245.68 total was placed on bets at 13 participating casinos. Prairie Meadows in Altoona topped Ameristar II in Council Bluffs with $3,411,885.27 in sports handle (or money brought in) and $2,879,114.65 paid out to betters.

The numbers released Friday are organized into net receipts (what the casino made in profit), handle (money placed on bets) and payouts (what betters made).

Several casinos did not have operating internet sports betting options available for the August 2019 data.

Wild Rose, for instance, will be partnering with DraftKings for their sports betting operations.

Sports Wagering Revenue Report – August 2019

