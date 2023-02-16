Can you believe just 60 miles down I-80 this winter storm dropped almost a foot of snow in Iowa City!?!?

Several reports from around Iowa City, Coralville and University Heights came in between 10 and 11.5″ of snow with this Thursday snowstorm.

In the Quad Cities totals were lighter as some sleet mixed in at times, reducing the accumulation. There was a bit of dry air around I-80 in the Quad Cities and that worked to reduce what would have been heavier totals.

Snow is winding down as of 8:30 p.m.