Iowa City VA will open outpatient clinic

The Iowa City Veterans Administration Health Care System will open a new Community Based Outpatient Clinic at 1000 N. Roosevelt Ave, Suite 7, in Burlington to bring VA care and services to area veterans who may not have used the Veterans Administration or might otherwise need to travel.

“The new location will allow us to continue to meet the needs of our veterans and to provide quality access to care for the many veterans who live in the area,” said Judith Johnson-Mekota, system director.

The new clinic will be about 3,200 square feet. The space will allow VA the ability to grow primary care and mental health services to veterans, reducing travel time and adding convenience for patients.

“The added value to our patients will be access to VA services locally,” said Dr. Victor Mizrachi, chief of staff for the Iowa City VA. “e have received feedback from area veterans and community members for a long time that these services are needed for area veterans, so this is another way that the Iowa City VA can meet the needs of veterans where they are.”

The clinic is expected to open later in 2021 for patient care.