Iowa community mourns Dan Miller

Preston, IA — An Iowa community is mourning the death of one of their own, Dan Miller. He died last Wednesday due to his injuries he suffered from last month in a house explosion.

Miller is survived by his wife and two daughters. On Friday, his co-workers at Plastics Unlimited shared fond memories of the man who was more like family than a colleague.

“He was a loving father of two young girls that I just can’t imagine the pain and suffering they’re going through,” Corey Driscoll said. He worked with Miller in the past at Plastics Unlimited and have known him for quite sometime.

“He was very genuine. Devoted to work especially and to his family of course. Everybody loved him. I mean, I don’t know anybody that didn’t like Dan, “Nancy Yaddof said. She worked with him over the last 14 years.

Miller was laid to rest over the weekend. There will be another benefit in his honor later this month on September 21st.