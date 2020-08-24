Iowa confirms first child death from COVID-19 was in June

Public health officials announced Sunday a young child in Iowa died due to complications from coronavirus in June, the state’s first death of a minor during the pandemic.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says the state medical examiner concluded its case investigation into the death on August 6 but it wasn’t reported in the state’s official statistics until Saturday, more than two weeks later.

The department says it needed to make efforts to protect the child’s identity and notify the family before releasing the information to the public.

The IDPH reports “the child was under the age of five and had significant underlying health conditions. … Ultimately, COVID-19 was deemed the cause of death.”

As of Monday morning at 7 a.m., Iowa has reported 1,037 deaths from COVID-19, 56,504 positive tests and 43,599 recoveries. 597,550 have been tested.