Iowa Congresswoman sends out premature statement on Rivera trial verdict

FILE – In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, State Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, watches as House Speaker Pat Grassley takes the oath of office during the opening day of the Iowa Legislature, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. More Republican women than ever are seeking House seats this year after the 2018 election further diminished their limited ranks in Congress. But so far it appears that any gains this November could be modest. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Congresswoman Ashley Hinson’s (IA-01) office sent out a statement on the verdict in the Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial before the jury concluded its deliberation.

In the statement sent by email around 10:20 a.m. on Friday, Congresswoman Hinson states “I believe justice was served in this case and hope the Tibbetts family can find closure,” even though a verdict had not been reached by the jury in the case.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera is accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts after she was reported missing in July of 2018. The trial was turned over to the jury around noon on Thursday and as of 11 a.m. on Friday, they had not returned a verdict.

A follow up email from Congresswoman Hinson’s office indicated the original email was sent in error and the Congresswoman will have a statement at the end of the trial.