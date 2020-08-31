Iowa continues to post high COVID-19 case numbers as deaths reach 1,112

FILE – In this July 30, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds listens to a question during a news conference on the state’s guidance for returning to school in response to the coronavirus outbreak in Des Moines, Iowa. An aggressive push by Reynolds to reopen schools amid a worsening coronavirus outbreak has descended into chaos, with some districts and teachers rebelling and experts questioning the scientific benchmarks being used by the state to make decisions. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Iowa continues to record a high number of new positive coronavirus cases as the state continues to struggle with spreading virus in several counties, including those with university campuses.

Data from the Iowa Department of Public Health showed 611 new positive cases and two additional deaths, raising the total to 1,112 deaths.

With many K-12 schools back in class, some districts also are struggling with high levels of county virus activity.

Twelve counties have a positivity rate of 15% or higher. That’s the threshold Gov. Kim Reynolds has set for schools to request to go to online teaching.