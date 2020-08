In this image from video, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks from Des Moines, Iowa, during the second night of the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via AP)

Iowa has set a new record for confirmed coronavirus cases with nearly 1,500 cases, far more than the previous high set in April.

In the last 24 hours as of Thursday morning, Iowa recorded 1,475 confirmed cases, surpassing the April 25 total of 1,284. During that period, there were 18 more deaths for a total of 1,079.

Iowa’s total of confirmed positive cases has reached 59,368.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds addressed the state’s coronavirus response at a Thursday news conference:

JUST ANNOUNCED: No mandate but @IAGovernor "strongly encouraging" all Iowans above 2 years old to wear masks in public when social distancing not possible (unless people medically unable to wear mask) @WHO13news — Dave Price (@idaveprice) August 27, 2020