Iowa couple prepares for Hurricane Dorian

One couple, originally from LeClaire, Iowa, now lives in Central Florida. As Hurricane Dorian lurks in the Atlantic Ocean, Heidi and Wiley Plummer say they are preparing for the worst but hoping for the best.

The Plummers reside about 35 miles from the Atlantic Coastline. Though Dorian isn’t expected to hit them directly, they have already boarded up the windows preparing for possible tornadoes that are associated with the storm system.

Dorian has weakened significantly and is not expected to make landfall along the Florida coastline. However, latest projects have the storm nearing the Carolinas before going back out to sea.