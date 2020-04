The Iowa Department of Health reported 78 additional cases in the state as on Monday including 11 news cases in Scott County.

Iowa has a total number of of 946 COVID-19 positive cases as of Monday including 52 cases in Scott County.

Counties with the most number of COVID-19 cases (as of April 6th) are: Linn – 176, Polk – 125, Johnson – 118, Scott – 52, Washington – 52 and Muscatine – 41.