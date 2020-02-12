Iowa Democratic Party accepts requests to partial recanvass

FILE – In this Nov. 1, 2019, file photo, Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price speaks during the Iowa Democratic Party’s Liberty and Justice Celebration in Des Moines, Iowa. Two of the first three states to vote in the Democratic presidential race will use new mobile apps to gather results from thousands of caucus sites. The technology is intended to make counting easier, but that raises concerns of hacking or glitches. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

In a letter sent to the Buttigieg and Sanders campaigns, Iowa Democratic Party Chair, Troy Price announced that the party has accepted their requests to recanvass.

The Recount/Recanvass Committee has accepted both campaigns’ full request and “will conduct a recanvass of those precincts.”

According to the letter, the committee expects the recanvass to last for two days and plan on conducting the recanvass beginning, Sunday, February 16, 2020. Once more information on cost and timeline is available on Friday, the campaigns will have 24 hours to decide whether to proceed .