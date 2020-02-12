Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price announces resignation

FILE – In this Nov. 1, 2019, file photo, Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price speaks during the Iowa Democratic Party’s Liberty and Justice Celebration in Des Moines, Iowa. Two of the first three states to vote in the Democratic presidential race will use new mobile apps to gather results from thousands of caucus sites. The technology is intended to make counting easier, but that raises concerns of hacking or glitches. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

Amid the Iowa caucus complications, the chair of the Iowa Democratic Party, Troy Price announced his resignation on Wednesday.

In a letter addressed to the IDP State Central Committee and Secretary Don Ruby, Price said, “The fact is that Democrats deserved better than what happened on caucus night. As chair of this party, I am deeply sorry for what happened and bear the responsibility for any failures on behalf of the Iowa Democratic Party.”

He also added, “While it is my desire to stay in this role and see this process through to completion, I do believe it is time for the Iowa Democratic Party to begin looking forward, and my presence in my current role makes that more difficult.”

The resignation is effective immediately. The election for an interim chair will be held on Saturday, Feb.15th, at the State Central Committee meeting.

Earlier on Wednesday, the party also confirmed the partial recanvassing of the precincts requested by the Buttigieg and Sanders campaigns.