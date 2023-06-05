When the school year ends, many families become concerned about feeding their children because they rely on reduced or free meals at school. The Iowa Department of Education is helping out with nearly 500 summer food program sites across the state and throughout the Quad Cities.

The program was created to help ensure the low-income students who count on free or reduced-price meals during the school year aren’t going hungry during the summer. Students will be able to access meals at a variety of locations, including schools, churches, community centers, parks, libraries, housing complexes and camps. The Summer Food Service Program and Seamless Summer Option is funded by U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), administered by the Iowa Department of Education, and operated by school districts and local organizations. The sites provide nutritious meals and snacks to children in low-income areas during the summer months. Summer sites offer free meals for all children and teens age 18 and under. Meals will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Parents or caregivers can find the meal sites several ways:

Text “Food” or “Comida” to 304-304

Call any of these numbers: 2-1-1 1-866-3-HUNGRY (1-866-348-6479), for English 1-877-8-HAMBRE (1-877-842-6273), for Spanish

Click here

Meal sites in the Quad Cities include the Davenport YMCA, Wilson Elementary School, Mark Twain Elementary and the West Family YMCA.

“For Iowa kids and families who rely on school meals, summer can be the hungriest time of year, creating short- and long-term consequences for a child’s health, education and well-being,” said Kala Shipley, chief of the Bureau of Nutrition and Health Services at the Iowa Department of Education. “Making sure kids and teens have access to nutritious meals is especially important this summer.”

For more information, including eligibility requirements, click here.