The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services announced it will not participate in a federal meal program for low-income families over the summer.

The program is from the COVID, providing children who receive free or reduced lunches during the school year $40.00 each month to help families cover the cost of groceries. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds cited a lack of nutritional standards and the $2.2 million price tag as reasons not to apply, calling it unsustainable.

Instead of receiving nearly $20 million from that federal program, the Reynolds says the state will enhance and expand already-existing food-assistance programs.