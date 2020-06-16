Iowa Department of Natural Resources urges people to call them if they see an injured wildlife animal

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has seen an increase of people taking care of wildlife animals instead of calling animal control or a rehabilitation center.

DNR Conservation Officer Travis Graves said that if people see an injuries wildlife animal they should call them or any wildlife rehabilitation.

If they see the animal alone to leave it there and wait for 12 to 24 hours before giving them a call, since it’s mother probably went out looking for food.

“Potential dangers of taking in these wild animals is disease can be spread there’s certain diseases that can be spread to humans or some that can be spread to if you have domestic animals,” said Graves.

There was one incident where five raccoons died because people took care of them instead of taking them to a rehabilitation center.

Jojo Fernandez started Jojo’s Nut House Wildlife Rehabilitation Center LLC about 3 years ago and she has been working closely with DNR to be sure they are able to help out wildlife animals.

“Every time they come into contact with a human that animal as a new imprint, the more imprints on that animal the less likely it will be that he will be able to survive in the wild on his own,” said Fernandez.

If you are caught having a wildlife animal in your home could get a fine starting at $120.