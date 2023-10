The Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) reports there have been more traffic deaths in 2023 than in 2022.

The Iowa DOT reports that nearly 300 traffic deaths have occurred so far this year, which is 28 more than last year and about a 13% increase from the five-year average. In nearly half of all deaths, the Iowa DOT says passengers or drivers were not wearing seat belts.

