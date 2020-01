Red sheen on Crow Creek in north Davenport (courtesy of Iowa Department of Natural Resources)

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources received several reports on Tuesday, January 7, of a spill in Crow Creek on the north side of Davenport that was causing a red sheen.

The red sheen was determined by the DNR and the City of Davenport to be dye from a nearby property owner. The dye is reportedly non-toxic and is not expected to cause any harm.

The DNR continues to investigate the incident and will determine if any other actions are warranted.