Iowa DNR stresses importance of safety following fatal hunting incident

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is reminding residents to be safe during hunting season.

This comes after a fatal hunting incident happened around 2:45 p.m. Saturday, near Lake Red Rock in Marion County — about two and a half hours away from the Quad Cities.

According to the Iowa DNR, a hunter was fatally struck during a deer drive by a round believed to be fired from a member of a large hunting party.

The department provided the following safety tips to help prevent future incidences from happening:

  • Treat every firearm as if it is loaded.
  • Always keep the muzzle pointed in a safe direction.
  • Know your intended target and its surroundings.
  • Do not touch the trigger of the gun until you’re ready to shoot.

Last month, at the beginning of hunting season, an Andalusia family’s dog was shot just a few feet away from their house.

