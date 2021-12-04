Iowa DNR stresses importance of safety following fatal hunting incident

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is reminding residents to be safe during hunting season.

This comes after a fatal hunting incident happened around 2:45 p.m. Saturday, near Lake Red Rock in Marion County — about two and a half hours away from the Quad Cities.

According to the Iowa DNR, a hunter was fatally struck during a deer drive by a round believed to be fired from a member of a large hunting party.

The department provided the following safety tips to help prevent future incidences from happening:

Treat every firearm as if it is loaded.

Always keep the muzzle pointed in a safe direction.

Know your intended target and its surroundings.

Do not touch the trigger of the gun until you’re ready to shoot.

Last month, at the beginning of hunting season, an Andalusia family’s dog was shot just a few feet away from their house.