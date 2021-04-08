Iowa DOC looking for man who didn’t report back from work release

The Iowa Department of Corrections is looking for David Lee Reinier, 36, who failed to report back to a Davenport Residential Corrections Facility on Thursday.

Reinier is 5-foot-9 and weighs 319 pounds.

Reinier was convicted in Muscatine County of manufacture, dealing, consumption, possession with intent of methamphetamine, and first degree arson. He was admitted to the work release facility in November of 2020.

Persons with information on Reinier’s whereabouts are asked to contact their local police department.