Stay with Your Local Election Headquarters on OurQuadCities.com for live results from the contested races in the Iowa elections.

2021 Iowa election results

Candidate Votes Percent MIKE MATSONRACE NOT CALLED 6,860 78.0% ATHENA GILBRAITH 1,933 22.0% Updated: 51 minutes ago100% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent MARIA DICKMANNRACE NOT CALLED 492 57.6% RONALD SCHWENER 362 42.4% Updated: 50 minutes ago100% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent TIM KELLYRACE NOT CALLED 614 54.4% MATTHEW DORHMANN 515 45.6% Updated: 50 minutes ago100% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent DEREK CORNETTERACE NOT CALLED 670 57.9% ALEXANDRA DERMODY 487 42.1% Updated: 49 minutes ago100% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent BRUCE POTTSRACE NOT CALLED 5,588 29.3% ALLISON BECKRACE NOT CALLED 5,505 28.9% KAREN GORDONRACE NOT CALLED 4,882 25.6% FARRAH POWELL 3,100 16.3% Updated: 48 minutes ago100% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent LISA BROWNRACE NOT CALLED 1,912 57.6% JEAN DICKSON 1,409 42.4% Updated: 48 minutes ago100% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent ANDREW CHAMPIONRACE NOT CALLED 1,464 20.0% RICHARD LYNCHRACE NOT CALLED 1,261 17.2% LINDA SMITHSONRACE NOT CALLED 1,209 16.5% TRACI HUSKEY 1,185 16.2% ADAM HOLLAND 1,057 14.4% MELISSA ZUMDOME 647 8.8% ANALICIA GOMES 512 7.0% Updated: 47 minutes ago100% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent TRACY LINDAMANRACE NOT CALLED 2,459 27.6% FRANK WOODRACE NOT CALLED 1,702 19.1% MARK PRATTRACE NOT CALLED 1,257 14.1% STEPHANIE ECKHARDT 1,215 13.7% NICK HANSEL 1,135 12.8% DONN WILMOTT 1,128 12.7% Updated: 46 minutes ago100% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent KATHRYN KUNKELRACE NOT CALLED 193 86.9% SARA BENNION 29 13.1% Updated: 45 minutes ago100% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent BRENT AYERSRACE NOT CALLED 240 79.2% JON KUNDERT 63 20.8% Updated: 45 minutes ago100% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent DOUG KANWISCHERRACE NOT CALLED 368 55.3% AARON HAWK 297 44.7% Updated: 45 minutes ago100% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent BRAD BARK 1,834 53.9% DIANA BRODERSON 1,236 36.3% JAMES EDGMOND 258 7.6% CHAD BISHOP 76 2.2% Updated: 1 hour ago20% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent ANGELA LEWIS 1,791 55.2% KELCEY BRACKETT 1,452 44.8% Updated: 1 hour ago20% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent MIKE HERMANNRACE NOT CALLED 278 35.8% TIMOTHY RHOADESRACE NOT CALLED 190 24.5% DONNA PORTER 187 24.1% KIMBERLY HAYS 122 15.7% Updated: 44 minutes ago100% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent SALLY RODRIGUEZRACE NOT CALLED 156 70.9% DAVE STICKROD 64 29.1% Updated: 43 minutes ago100% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent MARY MOORERACE NOT CALLED 169 27.7% BRANDON BERGRACE NOT CALLED 118 19.3% AUSTIN MILLERRACE NOT CALLED 115 18.8% ARTHUR BARTLESON 112 18.3% JIM ROGERS 97 15.9% Updated: 42 minutes ago100% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent SUE MOTZRACE NOT CALLED 13 54.2% BILLY MEYER 11 45.8% Updated: 42 minutes ago100% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent TIM ARPRACE NOT CALLED 73 29.0% ANDREW CRONKLETONRACE NOT CALLED 65 25.8% JOEL KELLEYRACE NOT CALLED 50 19.8% TRISTA CRONKLETON 39 15.5% CHELLE HAYSLETT 25 9.9% Updated: 35 minutes ago100% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent FRANK KINGRACE NOT CALLED 996 55.3% MARTIN O’BOYLE 806 44.7% Updated: 39 minutes ago100% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent MENDIM ALIMOSKI 0 0.0% TOM DAUFELDT 0 0.0% KENNETH ELSHOFF 0 0.0% JASON MIER 0 0.0% DIANE QUIRAM 0 0.0% DANIEL STERNER 0 0.0% 0% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent BRIAN DOCKERYRACE NOT CALLED 913 28.8% DANIEL COLLINS 862 27.2% APRIL RUS 808 25.5% TISHA BOUSSELOT 582 18.4% Updated: 38 minutes ago100% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent DALE FISCHERRACE NOT CALLED 33 35.5% DUANE HARVEYRACE NOT CALLED 26 28.0% RODNEY FERRISRACE NOT CALLED 20 21.5% BRITNEY HITTENMILLER 14 15.1% Updated: 38 minutes ago100% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent KATY SHIPMANRACE NOT CALLED 65 41.9% JOSEPH SCHULTZRACE NOT CALLED 49 31.6% KAREN CARSTEN 41 26.5% Updated: 37 minutes ago100% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent KEVIN KERNANRACE NOT CALLED 163 70.9% TERRI APPLEGATE 67 29.1% Updated: 37 minutes ago100% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent ZACH PHARESRACE NOT CALLED 183 44.5% KAREN WOOMERTRACE NOT CALLED 135 32.8% ETHAN BETTIS 93 22.6% Updated: 36 minutes ago100% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent VINCENT JURGENARACE NOT CALLED 72 35.3% PAUL DCAMPRACE NOT CALLED 69 33.8% BETH ANNE HALSEY 63 30.9% Updated: 36 minutes ago100% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent SCOTT SPENGLERRACE NOT CALLED 247 56.0% JAMIE GILTNER 194 44.0% Updated: 41 minutes ago100% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent DANIEL STERNERRACE NOT CALLED 300 24.5% TOM DAUFELDTRACE NOT CALLED 299 24.4% DIANE QUIRAMRACE NOT CALLED 282 23.1% MENDIM ALIMOSKI 140 11.4% KENNETH ELSHOFF 131 10.7% JASON MIER 71 5.8% Updated: 39 minutes ago100% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent BILL SCHEMERSRACE NOT CALLED 187 77.3% SAMUEL PETERS 55 22.7% Updated: 17 minutes ago100% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent MARK BUCKNERRACE NOT CALLED 59 38.3% CURTIS REEDRACE NOT CALLED 53 34.4% CHRISTI MILLER 42 27.3% Updated: 19 minutes ago100% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent AUSTIN PRUETTRACE NOT CALLED 570 62.2% PAUL VARNER 306 33.4% JUSTIN RYAN MCCLURE 40 4.4% Updated: 18 minutes ago100% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent DANNY WELLERRACE NOT CALLED 555 24.2% DAVID BOWMANRACE NOT CALLED 519 22.6% ROBERT DETERMANNRACE NOT CALLED 432 18.8% BRENT BRIGHTMAN 406 17.7% JENNY HESSE 384 16.7% Updated: 18 minutes ago100% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent DAVID FRETTRACE NOT CALLED 37 37.4% CURTIS MANGLERRACE NOT CALLED 34 34.3% DAN SIMMONS 28 28.3% Updated: 17 minutes ago100% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent JON BILLUPSRACE NOT CALLED 1,480 27.8% LYNDA GRAHAM-MURRAYRACE NOT CALLED 1,070 20.1% MATTHEW RINKERRACE NOT CALLED 1,055 19.8% ANTONIO BAILEY 707 13.3% CHRISTOPHER ROEPKE 555 10.4% TERRY SCHNACK 459 8.6% JEFFREY KNOTTS 0 0.0% Updated: 26 minutes ago100% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent CHUCK MASSNERRACE NOT CALLED 165 29.7% TROY GARRISONRACE NOT CALLED 157 28.2% MIRANDA PFEIFFRACE NOT CALLED 106 19.1% MONTE HAWLEY 71 12.8% DENISE DEITRICK 57 10.3% Updated: 24 minutes ago100% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent NICHOLAS KUETERRACE NOT CALLED 500 26.1% LYN MEDINGERRACE NOT CALLED 432 22.6% JAYDEN SCHECKELRACE NOT CALLED 419 21.9% LUCY ANN ZEIMET 204 10.7% JO FIEFIELD 198 10.3% DARLA RUSSELL-LAWSON 161 8.4% Updated: 24 minutes ago100% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent TOM MESSERLIRACE NOT CALLED 446 60.7% KEVIN KUHLMAN 289 39.3% Updated: 23 minutes ago100% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent JOSHUA COLLISTERRACE NOT CALLED 506 70.8% JIM TRIVETTE 209 29.2% Updated: 23 minutes ago100% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent TEENA FRANZENRACE NOT CALLED 87 48.3% JEREMY LEE DIERCKSRACE NOT CALLED 75 41.7% GEORGE ALLINGER 18 10.0% Updated: 21 minutes ago100% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent JOE HEISTERRACE NOT CALLED 18 22.0% HELEN BROWNRACE NOT CALLED 17 20.7% MIKE PETSCHERACE NOT CALLED 12 14.6% JOAN KUNDERACE NOT CALLED 11 13.4% ALI CHAPMANRACE NOT CALLED 10 12.2% DIANA FRESINGER 7 8.5% JOHN MARCUS 7 8.5% Updated: 25 minutes ago100% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent KATHERINE MCCULLOUGH 212 51.5% ROBERT HARTMAN 123 29.9% JOE OLSEN 77 18.7% Updated: 1 hour ago0% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent DANA DOMINGUEZ 210 27.5% OMAR MARTINEZ 157 20.5% VANESSA ESPINOZA 150 19.6% DAVID SMITH 136 17.8% NADIA OLSEN 74 9.7% RALPH REMOUR 38 5.0% Updated: 1 hour ago0% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent HAL PRIORRACE NOT CALLED 113 39.4% JOSH BUCKMANRACE NOT CALLED 105 36.6% WAYNE FINKE 69 24.0% Updated: 9 minutes ago100% reporting