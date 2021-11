Stay with Your Local Election Headquarters on Local 4 News and Fox 18 News for updated results from the contested races in the Iowa elections.

2021 Iowa election results

View all elections

Candidate Votes Percent MIKE MATSON 611 71.5% ATHENA GILBRAITH 244 28.5% Updated: 1 hour ago0% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent MARIA DICKMANN 26 60.5% RONALD SCHWENER 17 39.5% Updated: 1 hour ago0% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent TIM KELLY 105 70.9% MATTHEW DORHMANN 43 29.1% Updated: 1 hour ago0% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent ALEXANDRA DERMODY 83 58.5% DEREK CORNETTE 59 41.5% Updated: 1 hour ago0% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent ALLISON BECK 570 29.4% KAREN GORDON 529 27.3% BRUCE POTTS 498 25.7% FARRAH POWELL 340 17.6% Updated: 1 hour ago0% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent LISA BROWN 0 0.0% JEAN DICKSON 0 0.0% 0% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent RICHARD LYNCH 153 24.7% ANDREW CHAMPION 150 24.2% LINDA SMITHSON 141 22.7% TRACI HUSKEY 64 10.3% ADAM HOLLAND 53 8.5% ANALICIA GOMES 35 5.6% MELISSA ZUMDOME 24 3.9% Updated: 1 hour ago0% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent TRACY LINDAMAN 356 30.6% FRANK WOOD 267 22.9% MARK PRATT 182 15.6% DONN WILMOTT 169 14.5% STEPHANIE ECKHARDT 108 9.3% NICK HANSEL 82 7.0% Updated: 1 hour ago0% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent KATHRYN KUNKEL 11 84.6% SARA BENNION 2 15.4% Updated: 1 hour ago0% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent BRENT AYERS 11 84.6% JON KUNDERT 2 15.4% Updated: 1 hour ago0% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent AARON HAWK 39 54.2% DOUG KANWISCHER 33 45.8% Updated: 1 hour ago0% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent BRAD BARK 1,834 53.9% DIANA BRODERSON 1,236 36.3% JAMES EDGMOND 258 7.6% CHAD BISHOP 76 2.2% Updated: 18 minutes ago20% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent ANGELA LEWIS 1,791 55.2% KELCEY BRACKETT 1,452 44.8% Updated: 18 minutes ago20% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent KIMBERLY HAYS 0 0.0% MIKE HERMANN 0 0.0% DONNA PORTER 0 0.0% TIMOTHY RHOADES 0 0.0% 0% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent SALLY RODRIGUEZ 0 0.0% DAVE STICKROD 0 0.0% 0% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent ARTHUR BARTLESON 0 0.0% BRANDON BERG 0 0.0% AUSTIN MILLER 0 0.0% MARY MOORE 0 0.0% JIM ROGERS 0 0.0% 0% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent SUE MOTZ 2 100.0% BILLY MEYER 0 0.0% Updated: 1 hour ago0% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent TIM ARP 1 33.3% ANDREW CRONKLETON 1 33.3% TRISTA CRONKLETON 1 33.3% CHELLE HAYSLETT 0 0.0% JOEL KELLEY 0 0.0% Updated: 1 hour ago0% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent MARTIN O’BOYLE 200 54.6% FRANK KING 166 45.4% Updated: 1 hour ago0% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent MENDIM ALIMOSKI 0 0.0% TOM DAUFELDT 0 0.0% KENNETH ELSHOFF 0 0.0% JASON MIER 0 0.0% DIANE QUIRAM 0 0.0% DANIEL STERNER 0 0.0% 0% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent BRIAN DOCKERY 213 34.1% DANIEL COLLINS 160 25.6% APRIL RUS 147 23.6% TISHA BOUSSELOT 104 16.7% Updated: 1 hour ago0% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent RODNEY FERRISRACE NOT CALLED 0 0.0% DALE FISCHER 0 0.0% DUANE HARVEYRACE NOT CALLED 0 0.0% BRITNEY HITTENMILLERRACE NOT CALLED 0 0.0% Updated: 1 day ago0% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent JOSEPH SCHULTZ 2 50.0% KATY SHIPMAN 2 50.0% KAREN CARSTEN 0 0.0% Updated: 1 hour ago0% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent TERRI APPLEGATE 4 66.7% KEVIN KERNAN 2 33.3% Updated: 1 hour ago0% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent ETHAN BETTIS 4 40.0% ZACH PHARES 4 40.0% KAREN WOOMERT 2 20.0% Updated: 1 hour ago0% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent VINCENT JURGENA 5 62.5% PAUL DCAMP 3 37.5% BETH ANNE HALSEY 0 0.0% Updated: 1 hour ago0% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent SCOTT SPENGLER 241 57.2% JAMIE GILTNER 180 42.8% Updated: 10 minutes ago50% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent MENDIM ALIMOSKI 0 0.0% TOM DAUFELDT 0 0.0% KENNETH ELSHOFF 0 0.0% JASON MIER 0 0.0% DIANE QUIRAM 0 0.0% DANIEL STERNER 0 0.0% 0% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent BILL SCHEMERSRACE NOT CALLED 187 77.3% SAMUEL PETERS 55 22.7% Updated: 14 minutes ago94% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent MARK BUCKNER 59 38.3% CURTIS REEDRACE NOT CALLED 53 34.4% CHRISTI MILLERRACE NOT CALLED 42 27.3% Updated: 14 minutes ago94% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent AUSTIN PRUETT 570 62.2% PAUL VARNER 306 33.4% JUSTIN RYAN MCCLURE 40 4.4% Updated: 22 minutes ago94% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent DANNY WELLERRACE NOT CALLED 555 24.2% DAVID BOWMANRACE NOT CALLED 519 22.6% ROBERT DETERMANNRACE NOT CALLED 432 18.8% BRENT BRIGHTMAN 406 17.7% JENNY HESSE 384 16.7% Updated: 21 minutes ago94% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent DAVID FRETT 37 37.4% CURTIS MANGLER 34 34.3% DAN SIMMONS 28 28.3% Updated: 26 minutes ago88% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent ANTONIO BAILEY 0 0.0% JON BILLUPS 0 0.0% LYNDA GRAHAM-MURRAY 0 0.0% JEFFREY KNOTTS 0 0.0% MATTHEW RINKER 0 0.0% CHRISTOPHER ROEPKE 0 0.0% TERRY SCHNACK 0 0.0% 0% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent DENISE DEITRICK 0 0.0% TROY GARRISON 0 0.0% MONTE HAWLEY 0 0.0% CHUCK MASSNER 0 0.0% MIRANDA PFEIFF 0 0.0% 0% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent NICHOLAS KUETER 500 26.1% LYN MEDINGER 432 22.6% JAYDEN SCHECKEL 419 21.9% LUCY ANN ZEIMET 204 10.7% JO FIEFIELD 198 10.3% DARLA RUSSELL-LAWSON 161 8.4% Updated: 19 minutes ago0% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent TOM MESSERLI 446 60.7% KEVIN KUHLMAN 289 39.3% Updated: 29 minutes ago0% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent JOSHUA COLLISTER 506 70.8% JIM TRIVETTE 209 29.2% Updated: 28 minutes ago0% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent TEENA FRANZEN 2 100.0% GEORGE ALLINGER 0 0.0% JEREMY LEE DIERCKS 0 0.0% Updated: 36 minutes ago0% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent HELEN BROWN 6 23.1% JOAN KUNDE 5 19.2% JOE HEISTER 4 15.4% ALI CHAPMAN 3 11.5% DIANA FRESINGER 3 11.5% MIKE PETSCHE 3 11.5% JOHN MARCUS 2 7.7% Updated: 11 minutes ago0% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent KATHERINE MCCULLOUGH 212 51.5% ROBERT HARTMAN 123 29.9% JOE OLSEN 77 18.7% Updated: 18 minutes ago0% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent DANA DOMINGUEZ 210 27.5% OMAR MARTINEZ 157 20.5% VANESSA ESPINOZA 150 19.6% DAVID SMITH 136 17.8% NADIA OLSEN 74 9.7% RALPH REMOUR 38 5.0% Updated: 17 minutes ago0% reporting

Candidate Votes Percent JOSH BUCKMAN 0 0.0% WAYNE FINKE 0 0.0% HAL PRIOR 0 0.0% 0% reporting