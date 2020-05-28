Iowa eviction ban lifted, landlords willing to work with tenants

With the possibility of Iowa residents being evicted, some local landlords say they want to work with their tenants to make eviction a last resort.

Jeremy Richard, owner of Richard Properties, he’s never wanted to deal with evictions.

“Our goal is always and has been to work with people,” he said. “We’ve been to eviction court 1 time in 20 years. Our goal is to find a way to make it work for everyone without going through that process.”

The Scott County Courthouse can start hearing eviction cases June 15.

The Salvation Army is working to help people in need of financial or housing assistance because of COIVD-19. Since March, they’ve helped more than 215 households.

“Now that evictions have been lifted for the moratorium that the numbers are going to double or triple with the amount of people that are going to need help with large amounts of rent that they owe,” said Kelle Larned with the Salvation Army.

If you are in need of shelter assistance, you can contact the Salvation Army Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For homeless prevention assistance, staff members ask you call Monday anytime after 8:00 a.m. at 563-324-4808.

You can also get rent assistance through the CARES act. More information can be found here.