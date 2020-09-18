Iowa family loses home and pet in fire

A family’s home is being described as a “total loss” in connection with a structure fire that broke out early Thursday evening in Iowa.

Burlington Fire Marshal Mark Crooks told Local 4 News firefighters responded to a reported house fire on Westwood Hills Drive, in rural West Burlington, at approximately 4:20 p.m.

He says, when crews arrived on-scene around 4:33 p.m., they found heavy smoke and fire showing in the single-family home.

The fire was under control by 5:20 p.m., and it was fully extinguished at 5:50 p.m.

One adult was in the home at the time of the fire and received minor injuries.

The individual was treated at the scene by fire department paramedics and taken to Great River Medical Center in West Burlington by private vehicle.

No other injuries were reported.

According to Fire Marshal Crooks, there was “extensive fire damage” throughout the home. He says damages are still being assessed, and the house is insured.

It was reported that one family pet perished in the fire.

A total of 11 Burlington firefighters responded to the call and were joined by crews from West Burlington, Danville, Mediapolis and Gladstone Fire Departments.

Deputies from the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the West Burlington Police Department also assisted.

Alliant Energy and Eastern Iowa REC were present as well.

Burlington firefighters remained on the scene until 7:08 p.m.

The Red Cross is providing the family with victim assistance.

There is no word yet on the cause of the incident, but Fire Marshal Crooks says it is “not considered suspicious.”

