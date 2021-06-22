Iowa farmers hoping for rain to avoid severe drought

The lack of rain here in the Quad Cities is causing concern for some farmers — concern that crop prices could go up if the drought keeps up.

John Maxwell, the owner of Cinnamon Ridge Farms in Donahue, Iowa, said the crops are not in critical conditions yet.

The storm Sunday did provide some relief.

“If we have a plentiful crop, food prices stay where they are,” he said. “If there is a short situation of corn, especially, then we get in to where its going to be higher food prices and that’s not so good.”

He said an inch of rain each week through September 1 should be enough to keep the crops healthy.