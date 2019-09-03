Iowa farmers trapped in trade war, entangled in ethanol battle, losing money

Farmers got hit with a heavy blow this Labor Day weekend.

Their products are now dealing with another round of tariffs that went into effect Sunday.

The United States slapped a 15% tax on Chinese goods like diapers, and technology like the Apple Watch.

China responded with higher tariffs on U.S. goods like soybeans and crude oil.

The back-and-forth has been going on for more than a year now.

“We were hoping it’s going to be a short term thing, maybe six months, a year at the most,” says Walton Farms owner David Walton.

That was Walton’s hope back in April 2018.

Now, he’s trapped in another escalation of the U.S. trade war with China.

“We can’t allow China to rip us off anymore as a country. We can’t allow China to take $500 billion dollars a year out of our country,” said President Trump this weekend.

Another round of tariffs between the two countries hits directly home for Walton, the 4th generation Iowa farmer.

“It’s probably a bigger financial hit than we thought because not only were soybeans affected, but it’s also affected the corn market and it’s also affected the beef market,” Walton says.

Walton says they’ve increased soybean trade with other countries, but there’s still a big gap without China, their biggest buyer.

“China is still buying a little bit, but not nearly what they’ve committed to and not nearly what they have in the past,” he says.

Another blow came in August ,when President Trump allowed 31 refineries to choose not to mix corn-based ethanol into their gasoline.

Farmers like Walton have been dealing with all of this while being slammed with severe weather.

“We were almost a month late on most of our crops, six weeks late on some of it,” Walton says.

He’s looking at a roughly 30-thousand-dollar shortfall this year and is hoping a solution comes soon before more cash is stripped from his cash crops.

“They need us as a trading partner as much as we need htem as a trading partner,” he says.

The trade war could push into 20 months with another round of tariffs expected to hit in December.

Walton says people at home can help by buying ethanol and bio-diesel for their engines.