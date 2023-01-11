“Everything Everywhere All At Once” was chosen as 2022’s best film by the Iowa Film Critics Association. The film’s directors, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, and cast members Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Guan, also earned top honors from the group.

Linda Cook, film critic for WHBF/www.ourquadcities.com, is a voting member in the group.

The IFCA 2022 winners and runners up are:

Best Film “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Runners up: “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Tar”

Best Director Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” Runners up: Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Best Actor Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin.” Runners up: Brendan Fraser, “The Whale,” Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Best Actress Cate Blanchett, “Tar.” Runners up: Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans,” Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Best Supporting Actor Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Runners up: Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Supporting Actress Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” Runners up: Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Animated Film “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On.” Runners up: Guillermo Del Toro’s “Pinocchio,” “Turning Red”

Documentary “Wildcat.” Runners up: “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” “Goodnight Oppy”

Score “The Fabelmans.” Runners up: “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Women Talking”

Song “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick.” Runners up: “Ciao Pappa,” Guillermo Del Toro’s “Pinocchio,” and “Lift Me Up,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”