Iowa firefighters are asking Gov. Reynolds for COVID-19 protection for all first responders

First responders in the state of Iowa are asking Governor Reynolds to protect them during the pandemic.



The Iowa Professional Firefighters Union wants firefighters, paramedics and police officers who get the Coronavirus to be treated as if they contracted the virus on the job.



Brandon Pflanzer who’s the Trustee of Iowa Professional Firefighters feels it should be that way because the emergency workers are on the front lines everyday.



A bill to expand these benefits didn’t get to the Senate floor before the Iowa Legislature suspended its session in mid-March.



“We end up in very intimate situations with patients moving them we’re expose to some bodily fluids and stuff like that and that’s course of work that we know we have to do but it creates a much higher exposure,” said Pflanzer. “It tends to attack the respiratory system with the work that we perform police, fire, EMS, our respiratory system kinda works it plays into us being able to do our job.”

State Representative Bobby Kaufmann from Wilton has what he believes is a solution but he needs help from the governor.



“I’ve asked Governor Reynolds to issue a proclamation in under her disaster powers that would give these folks coverage for when they contract COVID,” said Rep. Kaufmann “They get COVID and they’re in the hospital and because there’s not presumtion coverage in the Iowa code for these types of things they’re having to for it themselves.”

Pflanzer said that the proclamation would help thousand of first responders who work in Iowa.