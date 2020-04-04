Iowa gets $44 million from FEMA to help fight COVID-19

On Saturday, March 4, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced that $44 million would be given to Iowa for eligible work in the COVID-19 response.

“I want to commend Iowa emergency management officials for the thoroughness of their project justification, and the speed in which they were able to get submitted,” said Paul Taylor, Administrator of FEMA Region VII.

The funding will be used to assist Iowa in the purchase of Personal Protection Equipment, ventilators, and other medical supplies for hospitals, medical clinics, city and county governments, and certain private-non-profits across the state.