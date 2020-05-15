Iowa Goodwill stores reopen to shoppers Friday

After reopening its Clinton location on May 1, Goodwill of the Heartland announced 11 more of its Iowa retail stores will reopen to shoppers on Friday. This includes stores located in Bettendorf, Davenport, Muscatine and Burlington.

The nonprofit retailer says hours of operation for donating and shopping will be reduced to 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday until further notice.

Due to anticipation of a “pent-up flow of donations,” Goodwill has been allowing donors to drop off unwanted items at these locations since Monday.

“We know that people have been using their extra time at home to do lots of cleaning and organizing, and they have donations packed and waiting for us,” said Goodwill of the Heartland’s Vice President of Marketing Mindy Kayser, adding how the stores have been reopened for donations only over the past few days so employees can “work through the expected surge” and “get stores restocked.”

Goodwill says they are instituting a “no-contact donation drop-off procedure.” Donors are asked to pre-sort their donations by clothing and non-clothing items in advance before depositing them directly into large, industrial-sized boxes staged in the donation drive-thru lanes at the stores. All donations will be quarantined for at least 72 hours before processing them for the sales floor.

Once Goodwill stores reopen, the following new safety measures will be in place:

Face masks will be required of all employees and shoppers

Plexiglass guards will be installed at cash registers

Limits will be placed on the number of shoppers allowed in at a time

Floor tape will designate places for customers to stand 6 feet apart in line while waiting to check out

Dressing rooms will be closed

Drinking fountains will be turned off

Cleaning and disinfecting public and employee areas will take place regularly throughout the day

Greeters will be stationed at the front entrance to sanitize carts, welcome shoppers and explain new safety protocols

While Iowa stores are beginning to open their doors again, Goodwill’s three Illinois locations — Moline, Rock Island and Geneseo — will remain closed until further notice.

The latest information about Goodwill of the Heartland’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic is available on their website and social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram).