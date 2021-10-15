Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds makes stop in Bettendorf

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds came to the Quad Cities Thursday evening to be the keynote speaker for the Scott County Republicans.

The chapter hosted its 13th annual Ronald Reagan Dinner at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf.

Reynolds addressed a variety of issues in her speech, including immigration and the economy.

She also criticized the federal government’s response to the pandemic.

“COVID mandates, lockdowns … they do not respect you, they don’t respect your faith and they don’t respect your values,” said Governor Reynolds. “They don’t think you’re capable of making a decision for yourself or that you should.”

Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and Senator Joni Ernst were also there.