Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs additional State Public Health Emergency Declaration

Friday morning, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issued an additional State Public Health Emergency Declaration that takes effect immediately. These additional provisions will provide regulatory relief to Iowans impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are some of the highlights from the declaration:

Temporarily suspends collection of property taxes and penalties and interest.

Temporarily suspends some evictions under the Iowa Uniform Residential Landlord and Tenant Act or the Manufactured Home Communities or Mobile Home Parks Residential Landlord and Tenant Act in certain circumstances.

Extends expiration deadline for a permit to carry and a permit to acquire a firearm and additional measures.

Permits the sale of carry-out, delivery, drive-thru of alcohol for unopened bottles of alcohol for bars and restaurants and suspends some fees.

Governor Reynolds will hold a press conference at 2pm.