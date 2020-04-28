Iowa governor: 9 new deaths, 7 new outbreaks at long-term care facilities

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced nine new COVID-19 deaths and seven new outbreaks at long-term care facilities, but the focus of her Tuesday news conference was reopening restaurants.

The total number of deaths is now at 136.

There were 508 new positive cases — 98 percent in the 22 counties that will stay limited on May 1 — for a total of 6,376. A week ago, there were four deaths and 482 new cases and the totals sat at 83 deaths and 3,641 cases.

There were also 1,165 negative tests in the past 24 hours. 2,164 have recovered for a rate of 34 percent.

But, Reynolds said, “Many Iowans have missed their favorite local restaurant and are curious about how their experience will be different and whether it will be safe.”

So Iowa Department of Public Health Deputy Director Sarah Reisetter provided “an overview of the guidance” for those restaurants that wish to reopen on May 1 in the 77 counties that it will be allowed. Those include limiting seating to 50 percent capacity, limiting tables to six, separating tables by six feet, having staff wear masks, taking reservations only and closing bar areas, along with expanded sanitation efforts.

“We know many Iowans are looking forward to getting back out to eat at their favorite restaurants,” Reisetter said.

