Iowa governor: ‘All gatherings will cease’ in RMCC Region 6

With RMCC Region 6 reaching a 10 in the Iowa Department of Public Health’s metrics, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced additional mitigation strategies.

“All gatherings will cease” in the region, which includes Cedar Rapids, Dubuque and northeast Iowa counties. The only exception Reynolds stated was weddings, funerals and other religious events, which still can have groups of 10. Otherwise, only immediate family members should be in direct contact with one another.

“From the start, I’ve remain committed to data-driven decisions,” Reynolds said, but added during questioning that no new businesses will close in that region.

Seven new deaths were announced by Reynolds at her daily COVID-19 news conference Thursday.

That brings Iowa’s total to 60.

There were also 146 new positive cases and 660 negative cases, which puts those totals at 2,141 and 8,534, respectively.

Reynolds said 2,588 tests are available and 987 residents have recovered, for a rate of 46 percent. COVID-19 remains in 82 counties.

175 are hospitalized — a new high — 84 are in ICU beds and 48 are on ventilators.

She also announced the “Test Iowa” program, which will allow that state to conduct 3,000 tests a day, and also shared a video from “a friend of mine,” Ashton Kutcher.

The state's website, https://t.co/hp1g0UE97a lists 60 deaths. That represents 7 additional deaths from yesterday. @IAGovernor has daily briefing at 11am. @WHOhd — Dave Price (@idaveprice) April 16, 2020

Region 6 in northeast Iowa has now reached a 10, the highest level using the state's metrics. #COVID-19 @WHOhdhttps://t.co/zJMXk58AvF — Dave Price (@idaveprice) April 16, 2020