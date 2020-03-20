Iowa governor allows restaurants to deliver alcohol during coronavirus pandemic

Governor Kim Reynolds signed an additional emergency proclamation. That temporarily relaxes or suspends regulations in Iowa amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



It includes suspending collection of property taxes, and some evictions.

Restaurants are only take out delivery only, but thanks to Iowa’s Governor Kim Reynolds alcohol is allowed as part of the orders.

Owner of Gunchie’s, Eric Ludtke says his business has been fortunate enough to have curbside deliveries, but for bars who rely solely on alcohol sales. They have rally been impacted.

“I’m fortunate enough to operate my business in some capacity, but for people with a sit down bar they are shut down completely.,” says Ludtke.

Ludtke says he is planning on implementing the service.

“We’re offering bottled beer, and bottled wine for sale our usual list. We’re also getting some growlers in so we’ll be able to sell our draft beers as well,”says Manager of Brew in the Village, Tracy Cameron.

Cameron says the change is a small help to the hospitality industry.

“It’s a small move but anything is better than nothing, and it’s nice to know that someone is trying to help us,” says Cameron.

Managers at Brew in the Village is asking that all residents who want beverages delivered to call, and give a two hour notice.