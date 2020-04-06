Iowa governor announces additional businesses that must close through April 30

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced in Monday’s COVID-19 news conference that additional businesses, including malls, bingo halls, pool halls, bowling alleys, libraries, museums, zoos, skating rinks, vape shops, movie stores, arcades, indoor playgrounds and campgrounds must close through April 30.

“We need to stay home and we need to be responsible,” Reynolds said. “This week is critical.”

The state will enforce the ban on gatherings of 10 or more people with simple misdemeanors.

“We are going to hold Iowans accountable,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds also announced 78 new cases in Iowa and three new deaths, bringing the totals to 946 positive cases in 75 counties and 25 deaths.

She mentioned that the 444 new cases and 16 deaths in the past week could be matched or surpassed this week, but none of the six regions she and the Iowa Department of Public Health are monitoring have reached the threshold they have set for a shelter in place order.

When asked if any of the regional scores had gone up, Reynolds said they didn’t bring that information and would have it at Tuesday’s news conference.

Reynolds’ daily news conference will be moved indefinitely from 2:30 p.m. to 11 a.m.