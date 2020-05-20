Iowa governor: Bars, movie theaters, zoos, museums and summer high school sports are back

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds opened her COVID-19 news conference on Wednesday by declaring, “Iowa’s recovery is under way.”

Then proceeded to announce the opening dates for bars, movie theaters, zoos, museums, aquariums, wedding reception venues, swimming pools and summer high school sports.

“High school athletics was the logical place to start the process of bringing athletics back in season,” Reynolds said when announcing baseball and softball can return June 1.

Bars return May 28. The rest on Friday.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 16 additional deaths and 238 additional positive COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

The death toll in Iowa now stands at 383, while the total number of positive cases is at 15,534.

An additional 389 have recovered for a total of 8,236, and 3,017 additional tests were performed for a 110,213 total.

A recurring theme in Reynolds’ news conferences Iowans desire for hair care. Wednesday was no exception when referencing gyms reopening before introducing Davenport salon owner Mandy DeVries.

“They were just happy for the opportunity to come back, even if that meant under different circumstances,” Reynolds said. “And that sentiment is shared by so many Iowans, perhaps none more than those that were long overdue for a haircut or color.”

DeVries

DeVries detailed the mitigation strategies implemented at her business, Fusion Salon and Spa.

“Because of the relief grant, I have hope for the future of our company,” DeVries said. “I’m thankful that I don’t have to choose between investing in our staff and growing our business. We can do both during this time.”

Bars can re-open in indoor and outdoor spaces at 50% capacity.



Proper health guidelines apply to all re-openings. — Monica Madden (@themonicamadden) May 20, 2020