Iowa governor blocks AG from opposing election lawsuit, prefers he argue to invalidate votes of millions of Americans

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is denying Attorney General Tom Miller’s request to file a brief opposing a lawsuit that seeks to invalidate the general election results in four states – Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania – where President Trump and the Republican Party accuse widespread voter fraud occurred. Instead, the governor says she would rather Miller join the lawsuit in support of President Trump and argue to invalidate the votes of millions of Americans that have already lawfully been certified.

The lawsuit, filed by Texas’ attorney general and supported by more than a dozen other Republican attorneys general, claims that the four states allowed the general election to proceed under illegal new rules and laws during the pandemic. It seeks to throw out all of the votes in those states, four states which President Trump lost and whose electoral votes ensured a Joe Biden victory.

On Thursday evening, Miller issued a statement saying that, after hearing from Iowans both for and against the lawsuit, he could not support it. Miller says his review of the lawsuit found that Texas’ attorney general has no legal standing.

“One, the electors clause of the U.S. Constitution provides no basis to second-guess state courts in their interpretation of state law,” Miller writes, “and two, the states’ common-sense measures taken in response to the pandemic did not introduce widespread fraud.”

Under an agreement reached with the governor in 2018, Miller must seek her permission before joining out of state lawsuits. Miller says the governor denied his request to join the lawsuit in defense of the legal votes of the residents of the four states.

Governor Kim Reynolds issued a statement on the action through her campaign committee affirming that she’d denied Miller’s request. Instead, the governor writes that she would have preferred Miller join the lawsuit in support of invalidating the votes.

The governor’s statement reads in full:

“I have denied Attorney General Tom Miller’s request to join an amicus brief that supports the defendants in the Texas lawsuit. “While not given the opportunity, I would have requested that Iowa officially join in support of the lawsuit filed by the Texas Attorney General. As I have said all along, President Trump, his campaign, and supporters have every right to pursue lawful, legal actions in the courts. The American people deserve a fair and transparent election.” Governor Kim Reynolds

The lawsuit approval agreement was reached after the Republican-controlled Iowa legislature passed a bill limiting his powers in 2018. Miller agreed to the deal with the governor, and the bill was not signed into law. Miller has been Iowa’s attorney general for nearly 38 years. He is the longest serving attorney general in US history. In 2018 he received more votes than any other candidate on a ballot in the State of Iowa, including Reynolds.