Iowa governor: Casinos, stadiums, speedways, amusement parks, pool halls, bowling alleys, music venues and more can reopen Monday

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced Tuesday that casinos, speedways, racetracks, amusement parks, amphitheaters, pool halls, arcades, bowling alleys and sports stadiums can reopen at 50 percent capacity on Monday.

Reynolds also announced that the moratorium on foreclosures, evictions and other debt collections will expire at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. A program is being put in place to help Iowans facing those outcomes, and she said the details will be revealed later this week.

As of 10:45 a.m., 466 Iowans have died as a result of COVID-19, 17,659 have tested positive, 9,442 have recovered and 134,985 have been tested.

