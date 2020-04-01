Iowa governor emphasizes staying home, but isn’t ordering it

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds opened her COVID-19 news conference with an update on the numbers and a simple message: “Stay home.”

She repeated it twice more during questioning, adding at one point, “Essential errands only.”

Each time, it was a suggestion, not an order. Most other states have some sort of mandate in place, including statewide stay-at-home orders from Iowa neighbors Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Pennsylvania and Florida joined that group today. Iowa did not. Not one county is under a “shelter in place” order. On Tuesday, Reynolds said she couldn’t “lock the state down” and a day later that stance had not changed.

Reynolds also thanked dentists for donating their personal protective equipment after having elective dental procedures suspended.

As for those numbers, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported earlier that the state has 52 new cases of COVID-19 — including three in Scott County, two in Muscatine County, and one in Clinton County. Iowa has now has 549 positive cases.

It was also reported that two elderly adults (age 81+), one each from Polk County and Washington County, died due to complications from COVID-19. The state has now nine fatalities due to the coronavirus.

When asked about a model that showed 1,367 deaths in Iowa by August, Iowa Department of Public Health Sarah Reisetter said that the study didn’t factor in all of the steps the state has taken in response to COVID-19.

You can criticize the IHME model, but it appears to be used by @IAPublicHealth and Iowa leaders to adjust social distancing policy. Don't LOOK now but *in one day* projected deaths just doubled and ICU capacity will now be significantly exceeded https://t.co/4iNz2ym02e pic.twitter.com/C6tzrYv3gT — 𝙀𝙡𝙞 𝙋𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙘𝙝 🤚 🧼 (@eliowa) April 1, 2020

Reynolds also said to expect a decision on extending school closures Thursday. Right now, students are out until April 13.