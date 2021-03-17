Iowa governor: Every adult in Iowa will soon be able to get vaccinated for COVID-19

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says every adult in Iowa will soon be able to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

That’s after hearing from the White House that shipments to Iowa will double from about 100,000 to 200,000 a week.

“Today, I’m announcing that all Iowans will be eligible for vaccinations starting Monday, April 5, as long as that vaccine allocation increases, as we’ve been told, and as we are expecting,” said Governor Reynolds during Wednesday’s COVID-19 press briefing. “Getting vaccinated is the most important thing that each of us can do to ensure that our state’s recovery from COVID-19 is both strong and sustainable.”

Right now, Iowa reports almost 13% of the people in the state are fully vaccinated.