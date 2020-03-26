Iowa governor extends restaurant restrictions

In her daily COVID-19 news conference, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced that restaurants would be limited to carry out and delivery until April 7, a week longer than originally announced.

The governor also temporarily closed bookstores, clothing stores, jewelry stores and furniture stores, as well as delayed most elective dental procedures.

She stopped short of declaring a “shelter in place” order, saying the statistics don’t warrant what Illinois and other states have done at this point.

Illinois was given an ‘A’ on a social distancing scorecard Wednesday, while Iowa received a ‘C.’ Scott County received an ‘F.’

Schools remain closed until April 13.

Already reported earlier in the day were 34 new cases — including four in Scott County — and unemployment claims that were around 18 times what they were a week ago.