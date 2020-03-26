1  of  4
Breaking News
Rollover leaves parent, child upside down in vehicle Clinton County reports first case of COVID-19 RI County total reaches 4 as Illinois remains among top 10 states with most number of COVID-19 cases 4 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Scott County, total reaches 7
1  of  2
Live Updates
Coronavirus cases in Iowa and Illinois Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

Iowa governor extends restaurant restrictions

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

In her daily COVID-19 news conference, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced that restaurants would be limited to carry out and delivery until April 7, a week longer than originally announced.

The governor also temporarily closed bookstores, clothing stores, jewelry stores and furniture stores, as well as delayed most elective dental procedures.

She stopped short of declaring a “shelter in place” order, saying the statistics don’t warrant what Illinois and other states have done at this point.

Illinois was given an ‘A’ on a social distancing scorecard Wednesday, while Iowa received a ‘C.’ Scott County received an ‘F.’

Schools remain closed until April 13.

Already reported earlier in the day were 34 new cases — including four in Scott County — and unemployment claims that were around 18 times what they were a week ago.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss