Iowa governor extends school closures to April 30

Schools in Iowa will be closed until at least April 30, Governor Kim Reynolds announced Thursday at her daily COVID-19 news conference.

Schools had previously been closed through April 13.

Schools can choose from two continuous learning options: voluntary or required. In the latter, attendance is taken, work is graded and credit is given.

Schools that don’t provide either continuous learning option will be required to make up the school days.

Previously closed businesses will remain closed and elective surgical procedures are off the table until April 30 as well.

Earlier Thursday, the Iowa Department of Public Health announced that positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa were up to 614 with an additional 66 reported in the last 24 hours, as well as two deaths. Both were older adults (61-80) in Linn County. There have now been 11 fatalities in Iowa due to complications from the coronavirus.