Iowa governor following ‘modified quarantine plan’ after VP, DC visits

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is following a “modified quarantine plan” after Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary tested positive for COVID-19.

Reynolds said she will have temperature taken regularly, be tested daily and “wear a mask when interacting with others.”

Reynolds visited Washington D.C. on Wednesday and hosted Pence on Friday in West Des Moines.

Reynolds also announced a new “Test Iowa” site for Scott County opened today at NorthPark Mall in Davenport.

When asked if she thinks she should have worn a mask at Friday’s roundtable, Reynolds said she had one with her, but didn’t wear it because everyone was practicing social distancing.

Reynolds once again omitted the updated stats from her news conference, a staple to start her daily news conferences until Thursday.

Iowa had six new deaths in the past 24 hours. 271 Iowans have died of COVID-19, while 12,373 have tested positive, 5,249 have recovered and 77,792 have been tested.

