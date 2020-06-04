Iowa governor highlights COVID-19 testing progress

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds outlined the progress the state has made in COVID-19 testing over the past three months at her Tuesday news conference.

“Increased testing continues to be a critical piece of Iowa’s recovery,” Reynolds said before sharing these graphics:

She also responded to “critics” that said the Test Iowa program hasn’t lived up to the commitment of 3,000 additional tests a day. She said it “was never a promise or a guarantee,” but she believes Test Iowa still has the capacity.

“I am confident, if Iowans want to use the system, we’ll hit that soon,” Reynolds said, adding that 2,356 tests is the high mark so far.

In other news, Reynolds expressed support for a bill that restores voting rights to all felons that serve their time and pay full restitution to victims. It passed the Iowa House, and Reynolds encouraged the Iowa Senate “to take action.”