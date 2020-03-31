Iowa governor: ‘I can’t lock the state down’

Iowa’s confirmed cases have more than doubled over the past four days, but Governor Kim Reynolds maintained in her Tuesday COVID-19 news conference that a “shelter in place” order is not necessary.

Iowa is one of the few states remaining without any sort of stay-at-home order in place.

As of 2:50 pm, March 31, 32 states and Washington, DC, have issued stay-at-home orders statewide.

In a response to a series of questions regarding Iowans that aren’t showing signs of illness still gathering and going out, Reynolds emphasized, “Don’t stand close together. Practice social distancing. Don’t go out in a group… I can’t lock the state down. I can’t lock everybody in their home. We have to make sure the supply chain is up and going. We have an essential workforce that has to be available.”

When asked later in the news conference about kids ignoring the social distancing guidelines and playing outside with no parental supervision, Reynolds added, “Come on parents, get out there and help me get those kids minding. … We need to keep telling them that they need to practice the measures that have been put in place.”

She also said a count showed Iowa traffic is down 55 percent from a year ago.

“You can go outside and go for a walk and be active, you just have to practice social distancing and — don’t gather in groups,” Reynolds finished.

Earlier in the day, the Iowa Department of Public Health announced a death in Muscatine County and 73 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. Two of the new cases are in Scott County, while Clinton and Muscatine had three each.

Iowa counties w/ most confirmed #coronavirus cases (along w/ approximate county population):

1. Linn–90 cases–222,000 people

2. Polk–76 cases–475,000 people

3. Johnson–73 cases–147,000 people

4. Dallas–25 cases–84,000 people

5. Washington–24 cases–22,000 people

Thirty of the Linn County cases are tied to the Heritage Specialty Care outbreak in Cedar Rapids. There have been 497 confirmed cases in Iowa so far.