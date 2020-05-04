Iowa governor: Increase in testing ‘a significant accomplishment,’ but backlog remains

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced Monday that 17,098 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the state last week. That’s not quite at the 3,000 a day goal that Reynolds has been targeting for weeks, but she said, “That’s a significant accomplishment.”

One in 55 Iowans have been tested, but many are still waiting to get the results, some from as far back as April 25.

Reynolds acknowledged the Test Iowa delays and called it a “short-term” issue, but apologized to Iowans for the longer wait than the 72 hours they were originally promised.

“We’re working hard to improve the timeliness of processing and reporting results so that Iowans know the results as soon as possible,” Reynolds said

She added that she expects the backlog to be finished by the end of the day.

Meanwhile, a third Test Iowa site is opening in Sioux City, joining Des Moines and Waterloo.

Four more deaths were announced, bringing Iowa’s total to 9,703, as well as an additional 534 new positive cases and 3,441 negative.

188 Iowans have died from COVID-19 and 9,703 have had it with 3,486 recovering (36 percent).

Reynolds said 85 percent of the new cases are in the 22 counties that did not loosen restrictions, that’s up from 77 percent Sunday, but down considerably from the 99 percent on the day the reopening of restaurants, stores, gyms was announced and 98 percent the day after.

