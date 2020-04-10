Iowa governor issues PPE shortage order

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issued a PPE shortage order at her daily COVID-19 news conference Friday.

The order addresses the potential shortfall of essential supplies for health care providers, workers and patients. It also direct workers, if a shortage exists, to use those supplies beyond the original recommended guidelines.

An update to the state’s numbers was also presented. Iowa has 118 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 1,388.

There were also two additional deaths in Linn County. That puts Iowa’s total to 31.

Reynolds also reported 862 negative tests in the past day. That total is now at 14,565. She added that 1,974 tests are available, 119 patients are hospitalized and 506 have recovered (36 percent of cases).

The virus is now in 81 of the 99 Iowa counties.

The RMCC region that Davenport, Bettendorf and surrounding communities and counties are included in is still considered a 9 on the state’s point scale, as it has been since April 6.

The region has six patients on ventilators with 156 available and 14 patients in ICU with 79 beds available.

Of the other five regions, two are at 8, two are at 6 and one is at 7.

Iowa says the RMCC region that includes the Quad Cities and surrounding communities and counties still is considered a 9 on their team's point scale. Of the other five regions, two are at 8, two are at 6 and one is at 7. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/j4cEGQ8lNA — Local 4 WHBF (@Local4NewsWHBF) April 10, 2020

Just in: 2 additional deaths in Linn County per @IAGovernor. Similar to yesterday. State now reporting 31 deaths so far from #coronavirus @WHOhd — Dave Price (@idaveprice) April 10, 2020

Reynolds also announced 862 negative tests, bringing that total to 14,565. 119 are hospitalized, 506 have recovered (36%) and 1,974 tests are available. 2 deaths in Linn County bring Iowa's total to 31. WATCH: https://t.co/cvmHYfHIDR — Local 4 WHBF (@Local4NewsWHBF) April 10, 2020