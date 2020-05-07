Iowa governor: ‘It’s not perfect, but I think we’re doing everything we can’

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced 12 more deaths and 655 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The state totals now stand at 231 deaths and 11,059 positive cases, with 4,266 recovered.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds did not mention the metrics at her daily COVID-19 news conference. The latest statistics have led her opening statements since these briefings began in March.

“We’re shifting in the way we’re talking about the virus,” said Reynolds, who mainly focused on changes to the state’s website in her remarks. “Iowans can be proud of what you’re doing. We’re leading and we’re leading by example. … I think Iowans should be proud. It’s not perfect, but I think we’re doing everything we can to really take care of Iowans in a responsible way, but also to get this economy up and going so Iowans can get back to work.”

When asked why the previously restricted 22 counties are reopening for retail business when some counties, such as Woodbury, are still seeing an increase in cases and their deadliest days, Reynolds said it was the right thing to do.

“It was a fairness issue in really opening up retail statewide,” Reynolds said.

Scott County has 14 new cases listed, Dubuque has 13, Jones five, Clinton and Jackson two each and Cedar one.

.@IAGovernor didn’t self-quarantine after her trip to DC. Told me that Iowans should decide for themselves whether they self-quarantine after a trip. She said that she took an #Covid_19 Abbott test before she saw @realDonaldTrump at White House. Also had temp checked. @WHOhd — Dave Price (@idaveprice) May 7, 2020